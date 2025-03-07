Maha Saleh Ibrahim Sells 300 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,280. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $122.61 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.