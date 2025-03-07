Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGCO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.71 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.