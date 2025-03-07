Marco Investment Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.87 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

