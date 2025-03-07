McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MCRAA remained flat at $51.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

