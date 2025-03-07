MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLNK. Bank of America downgraded MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

MLNK stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.33.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $130,374.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,619,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,346,089.26. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,515,729.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,382 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,942 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MeridianLink by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.