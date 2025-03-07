Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Eric Rose Sells 196,092 Shares

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Eric Rose sold 196,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.58), for a total transaction of A$489,445.63 ($309,775.72).

Eric Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Rose purchased 30,310 shares of Mesoblast stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$16.70 ($10.57) per share, with a total value of A$506,207.31 ($320,384.37).

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

