MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 35,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 79,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.39.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

