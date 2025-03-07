Mizuho Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on JD
JD.com Trading Down 3.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Trading Halts Explained
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.