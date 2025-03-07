Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.44, but opened at $165.82. Moog shares last traded at $167.22, with a volume of 394 shares traded.

Moog Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

