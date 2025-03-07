Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 289.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Shares of CTNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. 14,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 1,248.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 820,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.