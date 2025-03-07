MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 93982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th.

MSG Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.11.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSG Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MSG Entertainment by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

