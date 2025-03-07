Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

