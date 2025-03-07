Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $76,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %
NEM stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
