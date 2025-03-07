Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $76,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NEM stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.