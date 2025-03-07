Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.25. Noah shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Noah in a report on Wednesday.

Get Noah alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Noah

Noah Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Noah

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 1,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Noah by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.