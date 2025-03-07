NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.64 and last traded at $115.34. 91,326,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 276,130,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

