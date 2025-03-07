NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.53.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.