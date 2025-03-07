Oil Stocks To Consider – March 6th

GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of oil and gas products. Their performance is often closely tied to global oil price fluctuations and geopolitical events, which can cause the stocks to be more volatile compared to other market sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.48. 4,077,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.22. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $106.21. 6,272,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $30.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $885.76. 730,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,903. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,026.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.57. The company has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

