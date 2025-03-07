Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $7.55 on Friday, hitting $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 506,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $5,944,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,008. This represents a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after buying an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

