Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 288,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 210,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Oroco Resource Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$72.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

