Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 90000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.77. The company has a market cap of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

