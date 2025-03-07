Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 1,133,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 284,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.03.
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
