Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 5,954 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Pharming Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of -0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

