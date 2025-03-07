Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 38,596 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,322,684.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,493.33. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.4 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 9,081,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,373. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,043,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 108,481 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Pinterest Company Profile



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

