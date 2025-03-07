Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 38,596 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,322,684.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,493.33. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pinterest Trading Down 0.4 %
Pinterest stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 9,081,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,373. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
