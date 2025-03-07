Piper Sandler Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $23.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 514,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. PBF Energy has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 341,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $9,172,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,814,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,970,846.28. This represents a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Xponance Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

