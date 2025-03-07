Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $276.96 and last traded at $279.83. 13,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 139,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.70.
Specifically, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.
Primerica Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.73 and a 200-day moving average of $278.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.