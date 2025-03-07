Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

About Rand Worldwide

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

