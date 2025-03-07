Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.67. 659,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 548,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Riskified Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Riskified by 76.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after buying an additional 2,907,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,701,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 286,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Riskified by 10.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,853,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 173,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riskified by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

