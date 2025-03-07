Robinhood Markets Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 307,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 210,001 call options.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,732,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,645,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,165,788 shares of company stock worth $149,293,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

