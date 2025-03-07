Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $65.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 231,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,212. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02. GMS has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,612 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 1,085,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $109,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

