Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SVV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $252,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after buying an additional 808,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 106,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

