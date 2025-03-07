Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 305.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,659 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

