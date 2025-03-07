Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 298.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,374 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

