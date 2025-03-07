SelectQuote Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of 128% compared to the average daily volume of 1,943 call options.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,343.04. This trade represents a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 36.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 115,865 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 487,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,340. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $574.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

