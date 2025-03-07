Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.33. 1,203,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,882,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,344,498 shares in the company, valued at $45,217,612.96. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,072.61. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,531 shares of company stock worth $2,296,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

