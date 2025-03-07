Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Drops By 14.9%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPXXW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 12,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.64.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
