Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Drops By 14.9%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPXXW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 12,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.