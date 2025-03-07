Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Increases By 25.2%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 362,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $300,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,657,203.20. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $450,497.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,581,025.28. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,538. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,435,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $21,933,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $9,828,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 101,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoneyLion stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.90 million, a P/E ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

ML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

