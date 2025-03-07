Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 15.9% – Here’s Why

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 272,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 94,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

