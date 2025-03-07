Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 195.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. 1,674,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.01. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 945,863 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 330,234 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

