South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 976194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of South Bow

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

South Bow Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

