SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 5,553 shares.The stock last traded at $127.35 and had previously closed at $126.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $582.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

