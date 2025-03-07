Special Credit Pa Centerbridge Sells 500,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949,894 shares in the company, valued at $94,026,498.30. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Special Credit Pa Centerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $3,479,535.96.
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $875,326.34.
Garrett Motion Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 2,326,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
