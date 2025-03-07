Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 6,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,987. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.11. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

