Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 6,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,987. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.11. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
