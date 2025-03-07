Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

