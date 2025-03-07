Susquehanna Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $5.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.52.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 881,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 470.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 206,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

