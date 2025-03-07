Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 47300270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

About Synergia Energy

