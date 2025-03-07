Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. 56,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 610,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

