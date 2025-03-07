Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, Zscaler, CRH, and Palo Alto Networks are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services such as wireless and wired telephone connectivity, broadband internet, and data transmission. These companies often invest heavily in network infrastructure and are influenced by regulatory policies, technological change, and market competition, making their stocks a key component of both tech and utility sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.84. 54,941,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,682,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $903.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $18.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $848.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,022.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.75. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 9,070,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,815. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,749,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,364,672. The company has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.88. 2,530,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,300. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.57. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 5,217,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.63. 2,621,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

