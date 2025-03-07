Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 7491641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Tencent Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.16.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

