The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $315.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.03. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

