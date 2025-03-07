The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $381.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.54 and a 200 day moving average of $399.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

